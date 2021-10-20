Video: We Are Ready To Take The People’s President To State House

Tinashe Sambiri|The panicky regime led by Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa is desperate to thwart the struggle for freedom…

Known Central Intelligence Organization operatives raided MDC Alliance Youth Assembly provincial spokesperson Timoth Muswere and harassed his family at the weekend.

Speaking to ZimEye.com on Tuesday, MDC Alliance Youth Assembly provincial secretary, Gilbet Mutubuki described the level of barbarism in Mr Mnangagwa’s administration as appalling.

Watch video below: