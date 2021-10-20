Zanu PF Calls For Chamisa’s Arrest

Share











By A Correspondent- Zanu PF activists have said the police should impound MDC-Alliance’s vehicles and search for empty cartridges of bullets used to shoot at his car.

Chamisa yesterday said he was attacked by suspected Zanu PF youths who also fired some live bullets at his car.

Posting on their Zanupf patriots Twitter account Tuesday evening Zanu PF said Chamisa was playing games.

“Chamisa should stop these silly antics.

Police should impound and investigate this car, they should show the world the exits of the bullets or where they landed in the car,” Zanu Pf patriots posted.

Chamisa should stop these silly antics‼️



Police should impound and investigate this car, they should show the world the exits of the bullets or where they landed in the car. pic.twitter.com/nbBBGElrcl — 🇿🇼 ZANU PF PATRIOTS 🇿🇼 (@zanupf_patriots) October 19, 2021