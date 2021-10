Zanu PF Throws Jecha On Chamisa Makoni Meeting

By A Correspondent- Zanu PF in Makoni district in Manicaland Wednesday blocked villagers from meeting with the opposition leader, Nelson Chamisa.

Chamisa is in the province where he is taking his campaign to rural areas.

Today dozens of Zanu PF supporters blocked his cars and ordered villagers who had gathered for his address to disperse.

Last week he was in Masvingo, where he met party supporters and ordinary villagers.