Khupe’s Bodyguard Beaten Up At Anti-Mwonzora Press Conference.

By A Correspondent | MDC-T leader Thokozani Khupe’s personal bodyguard has been brutally assaulted at an anti-Douglas Mwonzora press conference held at the Media Centre in Harare.

Khupe is the MDC-T leader of the house in parliament in a scuffle-up arrangement with party leader Douglas Mwonzora.

There was chaos when Mwonzora aide, Yvonne Musarurwa stormed the meeting room and began shouting that Kudzanai Mashumba must be assaulted. Mashumba ended up speeding out of the building and straight onto the back of a moving truck to escape a hoarde of youths who marched in to start the violence. Below were some pics from the incident



