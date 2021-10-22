BREAKING…. Chinamasa’s House Allegedly Bombed

By A Correspondent- Zanu PF acting political commissar Patrick Chinamasa’s house has reportedly been bombed by unknown assailants.

Information we are receiving from Zanu PF insiders which has also been posted by journalist-cum-politician Jealous Mawarire, on his Twitter account, is that Chinamasa’s house had been set on fire.

Mawarire has also posted a short video of the alleged burning of Chinamasa house.

” Getting reports that Chinamasa’s house caught fire, allegedly from a explosion this afternoon. Pakaipa,” posted Mawarire.

Zimeye has been calling Mr Chinamasa for over an hour to verify these claims, but he was not picking up his phone.