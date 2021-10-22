Police Impound Chamisa’s Campaign Vehicle

By A Correspondent- Police officers in Rusape have reportedly impounded the MDC Alliance President Nelson Chamisa’s car.

The party’s spokesperson Fadzai Mahere made the announcement to Studio 7 Thursday evening.

Mahere said the police did not state the reasons for impounding Chamisa’s car.

Chamisa has been under attack since last week when he embarked on national political campaign tours.

Last week he was attacked in his Masvingo home area by suspected Zanu PF supporters in Charumbira village.

On Tuesday in Mutare, he also faced the same fate.

On Wednesday, he managed to escape after a suspected Zanu PF mob tried to block his path in Makoni, Manicaland.