MDC-T Official Pushes For Mwonzora’s Arrest

By A Correspondent- MDC-T official who was beaten up in front of journalists by fellow party members, Thursday, Kudzai Mashumba is pushing for the arrest of the party leader, Douglas Mwonzora.

Mashumba was beaten up before addressing a press conference to expose Mwonzora’s alleged abuse of party finances.

“It is common knowledge that Mwonzora misappropriated more than six million Zimbabwean dollars granted to the MDC-T under the Political Parties Finance Act,” Mashumba said.

“It is common knowledge that the Zimbabwe republic police is in possession of affidavits filed by the then MDC-T Treasurer Sen. Chief Ndlovu, vice president Dr. T Khupe, chairman Sen. Komichi and Sen. Mudzuri conforming that indeed Mwonzora misappropriated party funds. It is therefore shocking that the police have failed to charge the suspect. Perhaps this is due to his proximity to the head of state which he claims grants him immunity from prosecution,” he said.

“The party continues to ignore and defy all the relevant labour laws in dealing with its workers. Party workers continue to work with no written contracts, no fixed salaries, no fixed pay days, no pay slips and no proper grades. Furthermore, it is disheartening to note that the party has wilfully failed to remit PAY AS YOU EARN dues and NEC dues. This, we understand is due to Mwonzora’s proximity and protection by the government of the day,” he further claimed.

He went on to say that party members are shocked to hear that the party president is about to join President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Political Actors Dialogue (POLAD).

“Mwonzora is on record as saying the POLAD is a grouping of fake political parties created by President ED Mnangagwa, he has gone on to claim the current state president stole the 2018 election, went on to kill people on the 1st of august 2018 and on the 14th – 16th of January 2019,” Mashumba said in his statement. It is therefore shocking to hear that Mwonzora is about to join POLAD. This is just shows all and sundry that Mwonzora is a man lacking integrity and principle.”

-NewZimbabwe