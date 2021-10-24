Chamisa, Sikhala On Collision Course?

Share











By A Correspondent- An online news portal has claimed that Nelson Chamisa, the leader of opposition MDC Alliance reportedly “demoted” the party’s vice-chairman, Job Sikhala, for his involvement in the formation of a party that was destined to split the MDC Alliance vote.

Chamisa earlier this month made new appointments to key positions in the party with Sesel Zvidzai being appointed Co-Vice-Chairperson, a move viewed by some as a demotion to Sikhala.

Bulawayo24 reports in allegations which ZimEye disproves that Sikhala was the brains behind the formation of Patriotic Zimbabweans, which is fronted by Charles Mutama, a US-based former MDC Alliance activist. Added the source:

Mutama is very close to Job and he supported him during his trials. They were tortured by the security agents together. President vakabata ndere ndere yekuti Sikhala ndiye muridzi wechinhu cha Mutama (Patriotic Zimbabweans party).

In what does not reconcile with reality or truth on the ground, since Mutama is working with Sikhala’s own political enemy, Chiwoneso Mpofu, who deputises him, the piece claims Sikhaka wanted Mutama to set up structures and then invite him to lead the structured party. It says he also wanted Mutama to test the acceptability of the new party on the ground.

Unfortunately, it did not get much traction needed to split the party votes and this is the reason why Job remained in the cocoon. Such a person can never be trusted. He is actually in the departure lounge.

The source, according to Bulawayo24, said Chamisa also blamed Sikhala for being inactive in the wake of the absence of the national chairperson Tabitha Khumalo who has not been feeling well for some time.

The article however fails on many fronts as it does not seek comments from the two opposition stalwarts it accuses. It is also inconceivable that Sikhala would team up with his own opponent for the Zengeza seat, Mutama’s deputy, Chiwoneso Mpofu. ZimEye is in possession of documents of the formative stages of the organisation which show that it has nothing to do with Sikhala.