Help us implore gvt to #EndSalarySanctions a tr sent us this message & begged us to share with the world. "Helplessly watching my father dying. Couldn't afford 2 pints of blood. @MthuliNcube austerity tricks made an eternal blow. RIP Gushungo😭😭😭" Lives are being lost. @ZimEye pic.twitter.com/U0gpmV60ew— Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe,ARTUZ (@ARTUZ_teachers) October 25, 2021
Message from a tr "@SADC_News and fellow citizens of Zimbabwe help us call upon @MthuliNcube to #EndSalarySanctions to #SaveOurEducationZw The paltry salaries we earn can't feed our families. We have been reduced to paupers." @advocatemahere @NgarivhumeJacob @JobSikhala1 pic.twitter.com/hVwnZA7MWV
— Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe,ARTUZ (@ARTUZ_teachers) October 25, 2021
