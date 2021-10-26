ZimEye
🔴Toyota Land cruiser Silver in colour, AFC 8492, has dropped off Zanu PF thugs at Biti Law Chambers where we are supposed to address members of the media at 1200hrs. The lady inside the car is monitoring her team from a distance. pic.twitter.com/V6jbC24QWi— MDC Alliance (@mdczimbabwe) October 26, 2021
