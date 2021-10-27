Chamisa Stoned In Hurungwe, Holds Successful Meetings

Share











By A Correspondent- MDC-Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa held successful political meetings in Hurngwe Wednesday dispute disturbances he faced from Zanu pF supporters.

On his Twitter account, Chamisa thanked the people of Hurungwe for defying the violent Zanu PF attempts.

He tweeted:

I’m in Hurungwe in Mashonaland West. Excellent reception and fantastic meetings. The mood is awesome.. They tried their violent antics and blocking of roads but Our #Godisinit. Thank you Zimbabwe!!

I’m in Hurungwe in Mashonaland West. Excellent reception and fantastic meetings. The mood is awesome.. They tried their violent antics and blocking of roads but Our #Godisinit. Thank you Zimbabwe!! pic.twitter.com/kUHFtrVPzN — nelson chamisa🇿🇼 (@nelsonchamisa) October 27, 2021