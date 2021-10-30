Mnangagwa Men Abduct, Brutalize Opposition Member

Tinashe Sambiri|The Zanu PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa’s men abducted and brutalized MDC Alliance official, Maria Wemba on Friday.

Wemba is a member of the MDC Alliance Zvimba South Constituency Coordinating Committee.

She was abducted at Murombedzi in broad daylight.

“Our Zvimba South Constituency Coordinating member Maria Wemba has been abducted at Murombedzi in ZvimbaWest by Zanu Pf militia late afternoon. She has been found naked & badly beaten. Mnangagwa continues to have violence with impunity instigated on women. #ZanuPFMustGo @hwendec https://t.co/KabpM7uSxx,” MDC Alliance Mashonaland West said in a statement.

According to MDC Alliance deputy spokesperson, Gift Ostallos Siziba, the wave of change is unstoppable…

“President Advocate Nelson Chamisa has finished his tour in rural MashWest. In Mhondoro, Hurungwe, Zvimba, Magunje among other places the people confirm & affirm their support for the democratic movement. We salute all the work& effort to win Zimbabwe for Change #NgaapindeHakeMukomana”

Maria Wemba