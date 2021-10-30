ZANU Parades Glasgow Students Dished GBP30 For Mnangagwa Picture Shoots

By A Correspondent | Scottish students spotted on the streets were last night dished GBP30 and Mnangagwa t shirts, before being asked to chant ZANU PF slogans.

This reporter who has challenged Emmerson Mnangagwa’s party to avail the youths’ names, has found that ZANU PF is targeting up to 15 to stage up for the propaganda.

The campaign is part of preparations for Mnangagwa’s landing here where he is to attend the COP26 conference.

UK is hosting the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) at the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) in Glasgow from 31 October – to – 12 November 2021.

