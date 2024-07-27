America Claims Three Of Seven Zim Athletes At Olympics Including Charamba’s Son

By A Correspondent| The United States Embassy in Zimbabwe has celebrated three of seven athletes representing Zimbabwe at the ongoing Paris 24 Olympics.

In an X post, US Embassy said the three including Presidential spokesperson George Charamba were currently studying at American universities.

As the Olympics kick off in a rainy Paris tonight, we are proud to see Zimbabwean students learning & training at U.S. universities & colleges compete in #Paris2024 ! Go Zimbabwe 🇿🇼! Go USA 🇺🇸!

Zimbabwe is represented by seven athletes at the Paris Olympics namely Makanakaishe Charamba, Denison Cyprianos, Tapiwanashe Makarawu, Isaac Mpofu, Rutendo Nyahora, Stephen Cox and Paige Van Der Westhuisen.

