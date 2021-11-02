ZimEye
Climate Change Diplomacy has been good for Zimbabwe . Inside the walkabouts, exchange of greetings & hospitality gestures , requests are made for further engagement . Dialogue is superior and more productive than standoffs for everyone .— Walter Mzembi (@waltermzembi) November 2, 2021
Climate Change Diplomacy has been good for Zimbabwe . Inside the walkabouts, exchange of greetings & hospitality gestures , requests are made for further engagement . Dialogue is superior and more productive than standoffs for everyone .