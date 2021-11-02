Fight Over Boyfriend Turns Tragic

By A Correspondent- A 15 year old Gwelutshena girl lost her life after she was fatally stabbed by her 16-year-old rival when the two had a misunderstanding over a boyfriend.

The girl died after she was stabbed with a kitchen knife.

The incident happened last week on Friday.

In a statement that was released by the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) on its Twitter page, the law enforcement agents said investigations are still underway.

Below is the full statement by ZRP:

“Police in Gwelutshena are investigating a murder case in which a learner (15) died while fighting over a boyfriend with another learner aged (16) on 29/10/21 at Mawala, Ngwaladi area. The suspect stabbed the victim with a kitchen knife which she was given by her cousin (14).”