Grade One Pupils Kills 12yr Old Boy

By A Correspondent- The Zimbabwe Republic Police are investigating a case in which a grade one pupil kicked a fellow schoolmate in the face, who died a few days later in suspected complications emanating from the incident.

The incident happened at Tokwane Ngundu Primary School in Chivi on October 15 at around 10am whilst playing at break-time.

Tawanda Dhohwai (12) died five days later on October 20 after his health started to deteriorate since the incident happened.

Masvingo provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa confirmed the incident and revealed that the case was under investigation.

“I can confirm the incident but the matter is still under investigation. We are still waiting for postmortem results that will confirm the actual cause of death. No charges have been laid yet”, said Dhewa.

Circumstances are that on October 15, 2021, the two boys were playing a kicking game during break time when the grade one pupil kicked Tawanda in the face, after which he fell on the ground and started to bleed.

It is reported that Tawanda was later sent home on the same day by his teacher who had noticed that he was sulky and looked ill.

The teacher had noticed unusual actions from Tawanda and asked him what was wrong before he narrated his ordeal.

At home, his aunt Remika Mutariri (76) who he stayed with, took him to Chisase Clinic and was deferred to Chiredzi General Hospital where he was given medication and got discharged.

Tawanda’s condition continued to deteriorate and he died the same day at around 8pm at his aunt’s homestead.

Sources close to the deceased’s family however say Tawanda already had some health related complications.

“This child already had other health complications and it will be unfair to blame the other kid. He might have triggered the death but I don’t think a nine-year-old is capable to kick someone to death,” said the source.

Tawanda’s brother John Dhohwai said they will not pursue the incident any further since the two boys were friends.

“The two boys were friends, it is unfortunate that my young brother sustained an injury during that time but the boys were playing and we will not blame him for Tawanda’s death,” said John.

The ZRP has listed Masvingo province as one of the top provinces with a spike in murder cases.-TellZim