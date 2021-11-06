Killer Zivhu Delivers Strong Message To ED On Chamisa

Share











By A Correspondent| Expelled former ZANU PF member Killer Zivhu has urged President Emmerson Mnangagwa to dialogue with opposition MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa and stop wasting the country’s resources trying to engage the west.

Posting on Twitter, Zivhu acknowledged the importance of dialogue with the west but quickly stressed that speaking with his main adversary was more important.

“Re-engagement with the West is important, but not better than a dialogue with Chamisa. Wasting resources trying to reengage with the West hazvibatsiri . Kutaura na Chamisa hakudi mari kana Ndege just a phone call vanhu votosangana pa **Garwe** pachangovhurwa apo,” said Zivhu.