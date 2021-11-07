Controversy Dogs Women’s Coalition Of Zimbabwe

By A Correspondent- Divisions have rocked the Women’s Coalition of Zimbabwe that have resulted in the resignation of some top officials.

In confidential emails seen by Sunday News and directed to the WCoZ Membership and Ethics Committee chaired by Ms Kay Ncube, chairperson Mrs Evernice Munando referred to a complaint that was raised by an unnamed official in the Ministry of Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises that Bulawayo chairperson Mrs Nomuhle Nyoni was allegedly using the organisation’s structures to campaign on behalf of a political party.

“I write to bring to your attention that yesterday, On 25/10/21 I received a complaint from a representative from Ministry of Women Affairs that they were informed by the Bulawayo Chapter Chairperson that the WCoZ executive had made a resolution that WCoZ will no longer work with them forthwith. The call came an hour later after we sat for the urgent board meeting to discuss the Treasurer’s issue. The reasons stated alleged that the Ministry of Women’s Affairs is Zanu-PF whereas WCoZ is a non-partisan organisation. The issue was also mentioned to justify the reason above,” she wrote.

Her email she continues: “On another note, it was alleged that the Bulawayo Chapter is working under the auspices of the Movement for Democratic Change to the extent that they no longer recognise any representatives from the Ministry when they attend WCoZ meetings. It was further alleged that the Bulawayo Chapter was visibly seen pushing the opposition’s agenda in many spaces where WCoZ members are seen actively participating.

The caller expressed her disappointment in how WCoZ has become part of the regime change agenda which is contrary to its status of being non-partisan. I kindly advise you to begin investigations on the matter.”

There is also disgruntlement in the manner in which the association’s funds are being handled, with top officials, however, maintaining that all was well.-statemedia