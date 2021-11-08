Is It The Right Thing To Beat One Caught Cheating With Your Spouse?

Tinashe Sambiri|There is hot debate on whether one should assault someone caught cheating with one’s spouse.

Incidents of individuals- especially men- caught cheating with married women are rising.

There is a trending video of a pastor with a leading Pentecost church who was reportedly caught having sex with a married.

In the footage the man is seen pleading for clemency as three men viciously attack him.

Below are some responses on whether it is proper to assault

someone caught cheating with one’s spouse..

Sipho Mafira:

This thing of beating up people because your partner is cheating has become a trend. Why not deal with your partner who owes you loyalty she was not raped musi… Imagine if that was my brother being beaten like that l would not take it lying down it will definitely end in tears…. People deal with your cheating partner

Brian Nhire :

Kurova munhu ndezvekupenga izvo kuchaita mumwe futi mobata morova moenda kujeri.ndoo solution here?

Memory Chamisa :

Varume sungirai imbwa dzenyu kana kuti rovai imbwa dzenyu achi ziva kuti ane murume ano bvumirei rovai ma hure enyu guys musiye vanhu

Kudakwashe Nyamuda:

Koiye mukadzi wacho anenge ambonyengwa sei why beat akanyenga koiye akabvuma wacho lets be fare guys vakadzi vari ku cheater hazvipere izvi

Tendai Clayton

Yaahh these people deserve to die..how can u cheat nemukadzi wemunhu akabvisirwa, iwe wongosvikonyika chinhu chako mahara