Tribute To Hon Dinar
8 November 2021
By Happymore Chidziva
Today in memory …
My brother Kennedy Dinar ( MP Glen View North) passed away 05 November 2020 .
He was a brother, a teacher, a leader and a true friend.
I cherish the time we spent together, the discussions about life and politics.
Musoni zorora murugare mwana wa amai tichasangana munguva inotevera apo ishe vachatitorawo kubva pane inonyika .
The gap ramakasiya nhanhasi hapana angarivhare..
I will keep the fight as you said pama last chats ako…