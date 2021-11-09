Gokomere Students Released From Police Custody

By A Correspondent| Forty Gokomere College students were on Monday 8 November 2021 released from police custody after they were arrested and detained for allegedly protesting against mismanagement and poor conditions at their school in Masvingo province.



The 40 secondary school students were arrested early on Monday by Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officers, who detained them at Masvingo Rural Police Station and quizzed them for allegedly staging a demonstration at the school.



The students, who were detained in the morning, were only set free without any charges preferred against them after the intervention of their lawyer Martin Mureri of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, who reasoned with the Officer In Charge at Masvingo Rural Police Station and stressed that it is prudent to have the learners represented by their parents or guardians to answer to any charges or offence which they allegedly committed.



Police officers said if need be, they would proceed by engaging some students through their parents or guardians whom they said were “ring leaders” during the protest.