How Emmerson Mnangagwa Is Reversing Liberation War Agenda

Tinashe Sambiri|Zanu Zanu PF leader, Emmerson Mnangagwa, has reduced citizens to beggars in their own country, MDC Alliance Youth Assembly spokesperson Stephen Sarkozy Chuma has said.

Mnangagwa is accused of seizing communal land and allocating it to his Chinese friends.

Chuma tweeted:

Stephen Sarkozy Chuma 🇿🇼 (@chumasteve)…

We have been reduced to tenants in our own country. Paupers amidst rich mineral wealth. Yet @edmnangagwa is busy parceling out land and mining concessions to the Chinese. Busy reversing the liberation agenda! Land to the youths! It’s our inheritance. #NgaapindeHakeMukomana (https://twitter.com/chumasteve/status/1458721328656273408?s=20)

