Prophet Sells M*sturbation Kit, Says Women Bring Stress, STI’s…

Own Correspondent

The people of Zimbabwe are shocked by claims that Prophet Isaac Makomichi (the one behind the story of moving the Marimba mountain) is selling masturbation kits.

The full set includes white and blue gloves…

The preacher is known for “making people rich and mending love matters” through what he calls the love potion herb though some Christians say his powers are from the secret world.

“This is a big lie, someone is trying to tarnish the name of the prophet.As a church we have never heard about this issue or else call him on 0777469342 and he will answer you.

He will never do such a thing,” fumed one Shantelle who identified herself as Makomichi’s personal assistant.

One Tichaona says he is ready to buy the masturbation kit as long as it frees him from the stress which is being caused by his wife…

Isaac Makomichi