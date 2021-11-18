ED To Visit SK Moyo Family Home

By A Correspondent- President Mnangagwa will on Wednesday afternoon visit the family of the late veteran nationalist and Zanu-PF spokesperson, Simon Khaya Moyo in Bulawayo to pass his condolences.

The President revealed this as he touched down at the Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo airport in the city, enroute to Beitbridge where he is expected to commission staff houses for civil servants.

In an impromptu address to hundreds of party supporters that had gathered at the airport to welcome him, the President said the nation had lost a selfless leader.

“We are very sorry about our brother and colleague, SK Moyo who passed on. We lost a great Comrade in the struggle, in government and in the party, we are very sorry, we have declared him a National Hero.

“Just now we are going to Beitbridge for a meeting there, in the afternoon, when we come back, we will visit the family,” said President Mnangagwa.

Khaya Moyo (76) succumbed to cancer on Sunday at Mater Dei Hospital in Bulawayo.

He was declared a national hero on Monday in recognition of his contribution to the liberation of Zimbabwe.-Statemedia