Khupe Turns 58 | IS SHE RETIRING?

Three years after exiting the country’s largest party, MDC Alliance, the renegade former MDC stalwart, Thokozani Khupe today celebrates her 58th birthday.

Khupe announced her birthday by thanking her parents, saying: Today I celebrate my 58th birthday and I would like to thank my late parents Fanelo Khupe and Catherine Nleya for bringing me up to become the woman that I am now. I became an MP at 37, a Deputy Prime Minister at 46 and a PhD holder at 54.

Today I celebrate my 58th birthday and I would like to thank my late parents Fanelo Khupe and Catherine Nleya for bringing me up to become the woman that I am now. I became an MP at 37, a Deputy Prime Minister at 46 and a PhD holder at 54. pic.twitter.com/tHS6QlKXrc — Dr Thokozani Khupe (@DrThoko_Khupe) November 17, 2021