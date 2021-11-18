MDC Alliance Rescues 21 Families In Need Of Aid

Tinashe Sambiri|The MDC Alliance has donated basic items to families affected by heavy rains in Mhondoro.

MDC Alliance secretary for Rural Mobilization and Strategy, Happymore Chidziva visited the affected families at the weekend.

21 families were affected by wind and heavy rains.

“On Sunday, the Secretary for Rural Mobilisation & Strategy Leader Bvondo Chidziva visited the victims of a disaster that took place in Mhondoro Ngezi under Chief Nyika.

21 households were affected by heavy rains and wind.

MDC Alliance donated maize & foodstuffs to the affected families,” MDC Alliance said.