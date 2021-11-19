Another Horror Accident Claims Two In Bulawayo

By A Correspondent- On Friday, a Nyaradzo funeral bus killed two people when it collided head-on with a haulage truck along Harare Road near Cement Side in Bulawayo.

The Nyaradzo Funeral Services bus was transporting mourners when the accident occurred.

The driver of the truck and a woman in the bus died on the spot, while a number of passengers suffered injuries.

The driver of the bus escaped death, but his legs were broken.

-Chronicle