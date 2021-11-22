“Apologise”: Linda Masarira Tells Hopewell Chin’ono

LEAD PRESIDENTIAL SPOKESPERSON OFFICIAL RESPONSE TO HOPEWELL CHIN’ONO

LEAD notes with concern the continuous cyber attacks on President Linda Masarira regarding her physical stature by some persons and in this particular case Hopewell Chinono.

We believe that verbal abuse as one of the ugly facets of gender based violence, is not to be tolerated and neither should it be ignored.

We believe that opinion leaders have a responsibility to lead their audiences by example, and as such, call out Hopewell for this negative and retrogressive behaviour.

In my capacity as President Linda Masarira’s Spokesperson, I stand to remind fellow opinion leaders to their responsibility to LEAD the fight against GBV through setting a good example.

Though we look forward to an apology from the aforesaid, we still stand in solidarity with victims of abuse and continue our amplification of this social problem as we take steps to eradicate GBV in all its forms.

Everjoy Chidindi

LEAD PRESIDENTIAL SPOKESPERSON