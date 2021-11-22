‘Grace Mugabe’s A Businesswoman of Note, Everyone Must Back Her’ | VIDEO

By Farai D Hove (ZimEye) The below video has resurfaced and shows the weeks before the November 2017 coup and some Zimbabwean realities that appear similar to today’s.

In the clip, AAG founder and businessman Phillip Chiyangwa is seen and heard stating as follows:

“On the way to Rushinga with Mupfumi right there, and Shaddy…everything cool, Munhu wese wese kunaAmai,” was the watchword.

“This is the team to Rushinga, Team Grace, this is Team Grace. Here is PC for you,

“We are busy fixing the party so that the country returns to the black people.

“We should not have leaders who while they are speaking they don’t give you that feeling of cash confidence; we don’t like such people, that’s why we go through Grace, because our money issues become easy. And if you see her as a person, she has businesses, she is a businesswoman of note; no one produces ice cream and freezeits, and makes it like her; Look at the produce on your own, and everyone is going for Amai. “

HOW OLD WERE YOU ON THIS DAY AND IS ZIMBABWE IMPROVING? pic.twitter.com/aOMbbPDgDs — ZimEye (@ZimEye) November 22, 2021