Government Orders ZESA To Recover $ 15 Billion From Clients

The Government has directed Zesa Holdings to immediately institute measures to recover the $15 billion it is owed by its clients in unpaid electricity bills.

Under the directive only paying customers should get power.

Energy and Power Development Acting Minister, Jenfan Muswere said all electricity consumers must be placed on smart meters to ensure maximum revenue collection and ensure that the power utility can discharge its duties effectively and efficiently.

In his keynote address at a recent event to commission motorbikes for use by Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) Revenue Assurance Operations and the official launch of Operation Usabe Magetsi/Lingebi amagetsi in Harare, Muswere said:

It is very crucial that revenue assurance and anti-vandalism modalities are developed to ensure secure generation of power.

The $15 billion that is owed by various local authorities, mining houses and the public has got to be extinguished.

In the New Dispensation, our major interest is to ensure that you develop action-oriented mechanisms.

I am delighted to say that as a ministry we need to develop the modus operandi that says ‘no payment no power.’

Disconnections should be a measure that should be instituted after clients have failed to stick to the payment plan.

It is very important that we give a time frame that before the end of next year smart meters should be deployed across the country.

Muswere who is also Minister of Information, Communication and Technology, Postal and Courier Services criticised the vandalisation of ZESA properties saying they were sabotaging efforts to achieve Vision 2030 which is anchored on the National Development Strategy 1- The Herald