Mliswa Wades Into President Chamisa’s Botswana Funding. “Is That A Crime?”

By A Correspondent- Norton MP Temba Mliswa has blasted Zanu Pf for unfounded allegations that President Nelson Chamisa was being funded by Botswana citizens of Indian origin.

Mliswa trashed the reports arguing that even if he (Chamisa) was being funded by the nationals, this was totally legal and above board,

Said Mliswa:

I don’t even see where the story is in the allegations that @nelsonchamisa is being funded by some Botswana citizens of Indian origin in Masvingo. That is if it is even true. @ZANUPF_Official also gets donations from outsiders. Is that a crime? Asi vavhunduka?

