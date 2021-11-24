Drama As Passenger Tries To Drive ZUPCO Bus At Police Roadblock

By A Correspondent- Suspected drug dealer Sylvester Phiri who was a passenger in the Zimbabwe United Passengers company (Zupco) bus attempted to flee away with the vehicle after the driver Dickson Nyagotsi was stopped at a roadblock and ordered to disembark from the vehicle on Saturday.

The bus was traveling along the Gweru – Zvishavane road and the driver had fled police who wanted to arrest him.

Assistant police spokesperson Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident:

“The bus was found with 181 kgs of dagga at a traffic check point along Gweru Zvishavane road and the suspect who was a passenger in the vehicle attempted to drive away with the vehicle”.

Nyathi added that his plans to flee were foiled by the officers leading to his arrest and investigations are still underway.