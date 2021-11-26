Mashwede Buys Mnangagwa Biography For US$755 000

By A Correspondent- A Harare businessman, Alex Elias Mashamhanda, has bought President Mnangagwa’s biography for US$755 000 before paying US$50 000 for the Zanu PF leader’s Scarf.

Mashwede, who runs a diverse business assortment in Harare and Chivhu, coughed up over US$755,000 at State House event three months ago on “A life of Sacrifice”, the book that details President Mnangagwa’s life.

Last Friday, the Mashwede holdings owner bought Mnangagwa’s Scarf and a tie for a whopping US$50 000 at a dinner hosted by the President at the State House to fundraise for a scholarship programme.

The 71-year-old Mashamhanda paid the US$35 000 without thinking twice. As if that was not head-turning enough, “Dr Mash” pledged another US$50,000.

Now, that’s money many Zimbabwean businesses won’t part within months, never mind just fifteen seconds as Mashamhanda did. Right after that, social media went abuzz with many asking: Who the hell is this man?

Mashamhanda has vast business interests in property, fuel, commodity broking and liquefied petroleum gas.

His company headquarters are at a two-storey Mashwede Towers at Number 18226 Culverwell Road, Arcadia, a walking distance from Harare CBD. But his businesses are more than that.