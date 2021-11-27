Age- Cheating Scandal Rocks Young Warriors

The national U17 Boys’ team has been rocked with an age-cheating again after nine players in the squad for the African Union Sports Council Region Five Youth Games failed the Magnetic Resonace Imaging (MRI) tests.

The national side is in camp, preparing for the tournament which is scheduled for Maseru, in Lesotho, from next Tuesday.

According to the Herald, the whole squad, consisting of 25 players, underwent MRI scans this week to determine their exact age ahead of the trip. However, nine failed the tests and have since been expelled from the selection.

This is the second time the players from the U17 team have been caught cheating their age.

In the last year’s edition of the COSAFA U17 tournament, Zimbabwe was disqualified from the competition over age-cheating allegations.

The (MRI) tests, conducted at the competition, found that a couple of players in the Young Warriors squad had falsely presented their age. – Soccer24 Zimbabwe