U.S Dismisses Mnangagwa Lies About Meeting With Biden

Tinashe Sambiri| The U.S. has dismissed claims by the Harare regime that the Zanu PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa held a meeting with President Joe Biden.

The U.S. also piled pressure on Mr Mnangagwa’s administration to implement key reforms before polls.

Below is Team Pachedu’s brief statement:

Team Pachedu

The US has officially confirmed that there was NO meeting between ED and Biden in Scotland.

They also clarified on sanctions saying, “We have made it clear the easing of sanctions will only occur following credible, transparent, and lasting democratic reforms.”