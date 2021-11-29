Fresh Details Emerge On How ZIDA Boss Douglas Munatsi Died

By A Correspondent- The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency (ZIDA), Douglas Munatsi, died in a house fire on 29 November 2021.

Munatsi died around 4am on Monday at his 9th floor Northfields flat located at the corner of Fifth Street and Josiah Tongogara Avenue.

Revealed a source:

The cause of the fire is not known but it is highly likely that it is arson.

The former BancABC CEO was appointed to the role by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in 2019.

It is reported that Munatsi was due to meet Mnangagwa on Monday morning.

He was known mostly for leading BancABC since its formation in 2000, until its acquisition by Atlas Mara in 2014.

Munetsi who was a close friend of President Mnangagwa was also the owner of Kunatsa Estates.

The Northfields Owners Association, in a statement, said there was no electricity at the time due to a cable fault – ruling out an electrical fault as the cause.

The association said one of Munatsi’s neighbours in apartment C10 heard a commotion at around 2.50 AM and went to his balcony to investigate.

From the balcony, he reportedly spoke to Munatsi who told him there was a fire in his apartment and asked him to call the fire brigade.

The association added:

The fire brigade arrived at 3.11AM and fought the blaze for two hours and despite their efforts, they were unable to save the occupant of C9, who is believed to be Mr Douglas Munatsi.

His death in one of Harare’s prime real estate will send tongues wagging. His family has reportedly told police that Munatsi had been receiving threats from unknown people, which will now form part of the police investigation into his death.