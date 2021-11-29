ZimEye
Armed police violently stopped an MDC A executive meeting in Biriri Ward 17, Chimanimani. The Chimanimani police station based officers armed with guns, tear gas canisters and baton sticks chased the people from the venue of the meeting… pic.twitter.com/OP1nvZWZZw— ZimEye (@ZimEye) November 29, 2021
Armed police violently stopped an MDC A executive meeting in Biriri Ward 17, Chimanimani. The Chimanimani police station based officers armed with guns, tear gas canisters and baton sticks chased the people from the venue of the meeting… pic.twitter.com/OP1nvZWZZw
citing some POSA regulations which are not relevant to the holding of executive meetings. This is happening few weeks after President Nelson Chamisa held successful inter face meetings in Chimanimani last month. FULL STORY ON ZIMEYE
— ZimEye (@ZimEye) November 29, 2021
citing some POSA regulations which are not relevant to the holding of executive meetings. This is happening few weeks after President Nelson Chamisa held successful inter face meetings in Chimanimani last month. FULL STORY ON ZIMEYE