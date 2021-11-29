Women Corner Chiwenga Over Abusing Marry

By A Correspondent-Women rights defenders are convening a virtual indaba on Tuesday 30 November 2021 over the alleged harassment and abuse of Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga’s estranged wife, Marry Mubaiwa Chiwenga.

Marry, who is facing several criminal charges alleges that the former military boss blocking her from receiving treatment outside Zimbabwe for a life-threatening ailment.

A visibly sick Marry has been a subject of pity from across the political divide. She says President Emmerson Mnangagwa and first lady Auxillia have let her down by not intervening in the fight with her estranged husband.

She lost custody of her three minor children after Chiwenga, who doubles as Health and Child Care minister, appealed against an earlier judgement in her favour.

Human rights defenders have since organised the virtual discussion under the Women’s Academy for Leadership (WALPE) banner to debate the Marry “abuse” issue.

The discussion will feature known human rights defenders, including Margaret Mutsamvi (gender rights advocate, Sitabile Dewa (human rights defender), Samkeliso Tshuma (women’s rights expert), Maxine Chisweto (a lawyer) and prominent author Tsitsi Dangarembga.

It will be hosted under the theme: Women’s human rights are a yardstick of national progress: A case of Marry Chiwenga.

The rights defenders have also started a #JusticeforMarry campaign to fight against the decision that denies her access to medical attention outside the country while her health continues to deteriorate.

Marry, who suffers from lymphoedema, has had her applications for release of her passport to seek medical attention outside the country dismissed by the courts.

The former model says charges against her were manufactured by Chiwenga to punish her.

