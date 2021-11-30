By A Correspondent- President Mnangagwa has announced fresh Covid-19 regulations which now require all returning residents to undergo PCR testing and quarantine at their own cost even with negative PCR test.
The new measures he announced Tuesday evening include :
-All returning residents to undergo PCR testing and quarantine at their own cost even with negative PCR test
-Curfew now 9pm to 6am
-All shops open 7am to 7pm
-Number and behaviour of persons attending gatherings must observe WHO protocols i.e masking, social distancing and sanitising.
-Covid funerals to be supervised by Ministry of Health and Environmental health technicians
-No liquor to be consumed at bottle stores which cease to be drinking premises until further notice
-Nightclubs and bars will admit vaccinated clients only
-Restaurants to close at 7 pm
-All those eligible should get vaccinated
The new measures will be reviewed after 14 days.
-Herald