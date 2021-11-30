Soldiers Die In Fatal Chiredzi Road Accident

By A Correspondent- Two members of the Zimbabwe National army died in a road traffic accident involving a Mazda Premacy vehicle and a haulage truck near Buffalo Range Airport along the Triangle-Ngundu highway this Monday.

The Zimbabwe National Army confirmed that the deceased were serving members deployed to provide security to the Buffalo Range International Airport.

In a statement, ZNA Four Infantry Brigade Public Relations Officer, Warrant Officer Class One, Emmanuel Muchaziwepi said the deceased are Lance Corporal Nehemia Mabuto and Private Tatenda Nyambi who were in the Mazda Premacy.

The haulage truck was towing two trailers loaded with 34 tonnes of sugar cane.

Lance Corporal Mabuto, who was driving the Mazda Premacy vehicle, died on the spot while Private Nyambi was pronounced dead upon arrival at Chiredzi District Hospital.

-ZBC