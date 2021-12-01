Man Who Killed Ex- Girlfriend Nabbed

By A Correspondent- Police in Chiredzi have arrested Alex Muchocha who allegedly killed his girlfriend and dumped her body at a dumping site.

The police confirmed the arrest on their Twitter handle and applauded residents for doing a sterling job and assisting with information leading to the apprehension of the suspect.

Said the ZRP in a tweet:

“The ZRP confirms the arrest of Alex Muchocha (45) in connection with the murder of his ex-girlfriend Mercy Zibhowa at Chiredzi Dumping Site on 22/11/21.

The suspect was arrested in Hippo Valley on 28/11/21 following a tip of from members of the public.

“Meanwhile, the ZRP applauds members of the public for supplying vital information leading to the arrest of the suspect.”