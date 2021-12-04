Video: VP Karenyi-Kore Denounces Political Violence
4 December 2021
Tinashe Sambiri|MDC Alliance vice president Hon Lynette Karenyi-Kore has challenged the politicization of food aid by the Zanu PF regime.
Speaking at a funeral in Bikita, VP Karenyi-Kore denounced intimidation of villagers by the regime.
“Your vote is your secret so do not be intimidated by Zanu PF.
Every citizen has the right to make a choice without being coerced to do so.
During the GNU era we distributed inputs without looking at someone’s political orientation.
Zanu PF is killing innocent citizens- last week we buried our member who was murdered by known individuals,” said VP Karenyi-Kore.