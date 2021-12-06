ZimEye
I am on an @SABCNews interview with @dewamavhinga’s boss at @hrw @KenRothHe says that the media has reported his death as Covid-19 related, but he says it is too early as the demise was so quick.He says Covid-19 doesn’t consume someone so fast. pic.twitter.com/WcTTJwsAFz— Hopewell Chin’ono (@daddyhope) December 5, 2021
I am on an @SABCNews interview with @dewamavhinga’s boss at @hrw @KenRothHe says that the media has reported his death as Covid-19 related, but he says it is too early as the demise was so quick.He says Covid-19 doesn’t consume someone so fast. pic.twitter.com/WcTTJwsAFz