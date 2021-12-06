Munatsi Buried With Family Demanding Answers

By A Correspondent- Investment banker and Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency (ZIDA) chief executive Mr Douglas Munatsi was buried at Greendale Cemetery in Harare Sunday, with his family demanding answeres on the cause of the fire that killed him.

Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Harare Province Oliver Chidawu described Mr Munatsi as a charismatic man who built big businesses from nothing.

“When we started BancABC, Douglas was the brains behind. I had no idea about a balance sheet, but he was a man who was able to bring talent to achieve his objectives,” he said.

“We did not have money, but we had brains and we achieved a lot. His death is not only a loss to the Munatsi family, but a loss to the whole country.

“We have lost a committed and hardworking man who was determined to work for his country. He was the chief investment officer of the Government; he was also the chief marketing officer of the Government and the void he has left is irreplaceable.”

BancABC chief executive Dr Lance Mambondiani said Mr Munatsi, like his name, did good to people and the nation.

“We recognise Douglas not only as a leader to his family and his private businesses, but also as someone who decided to leave a private life to serve his country.

“He had the courage to do so and he died contributing to his country,” said Dr Mambondiani.

A family friend, Mr Francis Dzanya, said Mr Munatsi was a hardworking family man and great friend.

“People walk in and out of your life, but only true friends will leave a footprint in your heart. Douglas was an intelligent man and to his children, I say they should follow his footsteps so that his legacy lives on.

“I suggest that one of the streets in Mufakose where Mr Munatsi grew up, should be named after him,” said Mr Dzanya.

National Railways of Zimbabwe board chairman, Advocate Martin Dinha, said: “In the rail sector, as you are aware, we are undergoing recapitalisation; he had a key interest to find that we had investors for the development of railways. The nation has lost a man who had a vision and a passion for the country.”

Former BancABC marketing manager Mr Desmond Ali said Munatsi was a leader in the mould of what “John Maxwell would call a level five leader”.

“He developed others to be leaders,” said Mr Ali.

Family spokesperson, Mr Teddy Gazi said: “We find ourselves recounting incidents where he has impacted our lives. Most certainly, he was somebody we are beginning to miss. Already we are recounting, and feel the void that he has left.”

– Herald