Remove Opposition Councillors, Says ED

Share

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has accused the opposition controlled urban councils of being corrupt.

He said the coming elections provide an opportunity to remove them.

Mnangagwa was speaking at Madamara Shopping Centre in Bulawayo during a clean-up campaign.

“I further urge local authorities to stop the abuse of resources of ratepayers.

“(The abuse of resources) has resulted in failure to collect and manage waste, among other acts and omissions.

Mnangagwa, who has been accused of being corrupt himself, said this, “has become a reflection of the quality of councillors and management.”

He said this is rife especially in the urban areas and should be changed in the coming elections.

“The forthcoming elections present an opportunity for them to be voted out of office.”

“As a caring government my administration will continue to provide resources to accelerate the devolution and decentralisation agenda to ensure citizens enjoy the quality service that they deserve.

Councils have been struggling to provide services and have constantly cited the poor macro-economic environment.

However, in the aftermath of massive recalls the Chamisa-led MDC Alliance has exonerated itself of any blame.

-Open Council