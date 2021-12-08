Chadcombe Shoot-Out- Surviving Robbers Arrested

Share

A Correspondent-The Police has announced the arrest of two armed robbers who escaped when three of their colleagues were shot and killed by retired CID Homicide detective Mr Joseph Nemaisa Monday night.

The police told the state media that the identities of the two will be revealed.

The robbers were arrested Wednesday in the city following intensive investigations by detectives from the CID Homicide Section.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the developments and said he would issue an official statement once he had obtained all the details.

He said they would also release the names of the other three robbers who were killed during the shootout.