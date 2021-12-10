Mandiwanzira, Mutodi Capped

By A Correspondent- The Chancellor of the University of Zimbabwe, President Emmerson Mnangagwa Friday officiated at the university’s 40th graduation ceremony where 5 483 graduands are being conferred with degrees.

Among the graduands were Supa Mandiwanzira, former ICT Minister and Energy Mutodi, former Deputy Minister of Information who graduated with Law degrees.

The President physically capped students with first-class, special honours, masters and doctorate degrees, while the rest of the graduands are following proceedings virtually.

Also graduating is the first batch of medical doctors trained at the Midlands State University under the mentorship of the University of Zimbabwe.