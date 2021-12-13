Sikhala Slams Zanu PF Regime For Murdering Innocent Citizens

Tinashe Sambiri|Fearless MDC Alliance vice chairperson Hon Job Sikhala has bluntly declared that everyone in Zanu PF is a murderer.

In a sharp statement on Twitter, Hon Sikhala slammed the Zanu PF regime for killing innocent citizens.

“The environment you are in shapes your mindset. I am a ghetto boy from St. Mary’s having grown up in a peasant set up. I grew up in opposition politics. It’s in my bloodstream.

Those who grew up around murderers become murderers themselves.

Everyone in ZPF is a murderer,” declared Hon Sikhala.