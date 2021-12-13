Zemura, Bournemouth Contract Talks Frozen

The contract negotiations between Jordan Zemura and his club Bournemouth have been placed on hold until the end of the season.

The two parties held initial talks in October about the future of the Zimbabwean whose deal is expiring in June 2022.

However, according to coach Scott Parker, the negotiations have been frozen and will only resume when the campaign ends to avoid any distraction on the player’s performances.

The gaffer told the Bournemouth Daily Echo newspaper: “We’re parking it and will speak about that towards the end of the season.

“As it stands, at this moment in time, I think that’s best for everyone. I think that’s probably best for the two boys (Zemura and Jaidon Anthony) as well.

“I said on the onset of those negotiations, that I didn’t want it to go over a certain amount of time. I didn’t want them to be distracted.

“These are two young boys that are still striving to make a career and they’re still striving to make inroads.

“However well they’ve done, they’ve done well in half a season and the reason they’ve done so well is because their main focus has been football, football, football and a desperation to stay in a team and get in the team.

“That’s exactly where I want their heads to be.”

Full-back Zemura played every minute for Cherries in the Championship this season, before suffering an ankle injury in a 2-0 victory at Reading which has kept him out of action.

He is back at training and could be available for selection in the next games.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

